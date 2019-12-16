MANCHESTER — Due to the impending weather forecast the "blue lights" in town will be activated at midnight tonight, signaling a ban on on-street parking.
To avoid ticketing or towing, car owners are asked to remove parked vehicles from the roadway to allow Public Works crews to clear the snow from the streets.
Manchester's blue lights are positioned on top of the police station, at Pleasant and School streets, at Pine and Pleasant streets, at Bridge Street and Harbor Road, and at Sweeney Park at Summer Street.
