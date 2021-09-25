MANCHESTER — A dedication ceremony for Manchester's long-awaited Veterans Honor Roll memorial will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. on the Town Common.
Plans to update the town's smaller Honor Roll memorial have been in the works since 2008 when Manchester Essex Rotary Club granted $1,000 in seed money to the American Legion Amaral Bailey Post 113. Since then, the project has undergone several designs and redesigns.
"At first we had these tall spears that had four-sided units," explained Legion Champlain Bruce Heisey. "It looked out of place on the Town Common. We tried to have benches, but we felt it wasn't enough."
Eventually, the Legion decided to construct a granite wall listing all the names of Manchester veterans who died in service from World War I to today.
"It ended up looking similar to the Vietnam Memorial to a degree," said Heisey. "With the beautiful town seal, the stone circle and the flag pole in the center, it really came out awesome."
Originally, the project was pegged at $200,000, but as material costs began to rise over the years, the Legion bumped the budget to $300,000. The majority of money for the memorial came from more than 100 third-party donors. Some bought $500 custom pavers for the stone walkway. The names of larger donors, those who gave $5,000 to $10,000, were engraved on stone benches at the center of the patio.
Grant funds were also given to the project, including a Manchester Community Preservation Act grant worth $25,000 in 2020, a $15,000 state grant procured by state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Manchester and then state Rep. Brad Hill, R- Ipswich, and a $15,000 Heritage Grant from Secretary of State William Galvin’s office.
Construction began in December after renovations to the Town Common were completed. Tim Curtis and John Cole of Essex-based Carpenter & MacNeille Architects and Builders served as general contractors after Jennifer Robitaille of Windover Construction dropped out years ago.
A number of volunteers helped make the new memorial possible. For example, resident and architect Darrell Aldrich assisted with the design process and Bob Wogan of LAD Company volunteered his time to dig and prep the site. Scott Lentine of Northshore Forms donated services to lay down concrete, and Paul Wright Industries Inc. moved the original honor roll memorial to the front of the American Legion building at 14 Church St.