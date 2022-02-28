MANCHESTER — In order to keep residents safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the town will hold two Town Meetings in the spring and summer.
Annual Town Meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m., at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
Special Town Meeting is expected to be held sometime in early June. Town officials still need to coordinate with school officials for an available time. The town expects the meeting to be held on either the first or second weekend around 1 p.m.
According to Town Administrator Greg Federspiel, April’s Town Meeting will feature “standard budget approvals” and other minor articles. The warrant is expected to be finalized by the end of March.
The Planning Board hopes to present a host of updates to the town’s zoning bylaws in April. The biggest change would allow for residents to build additional dwelling units off their homes. Right now, the town allows additional dwelling units on lots that are twice the size of what the district allows. No residences in Manchester fall under this criteria.
In addition to general clarifications, the proposed zoning updates would increase the available land for laboratory use and expand non-conforming uses.
June’s Town Meeting will focus on articles for which the town expects there will be much discussion. Federspiel said he hopes to have it inside unless there’s a spike in COVID-19 cases this summer. The warrant will be finalized sometime in May, he said.
One article expected for June will ask residents whether they want the town’s emergency dispatch to stay local or move to the North Shore Regional 911 Center in Middleton. Proponents of the move, such as fire Chief Jason Cleary, say it would allow for more emergency coverage at a fraction of the cost. Others, such as police Chief Todd Fitzgerald, are doubtful that a regional center can provide the same quality of service as one in town.
Another article regards the proposed limited commercial district northeast of town, by the Route 128 exits. The Chapter 40R Smart Growth Overlay District would allow mixed-use buildings across nearly 150 acres. According to Chapter 40R, 50% of developments in the district must be housing and 20% of the housing must be affordable.
According to the town clerk’s office, there will be no community petitions at Annual Town Meeting in April. The deadline to submit a petition was Wednesday.
