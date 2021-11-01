MANCHESTER — The Zoning Board of Appeals has indicated it will invoke “safe harbor” conditions against Strategic Land Ventures’ proposed 40B project if the state allows the Powder Hill Lane apartments to be considered part of the town’s affordable housing stock.
According to state Chapter 40B, “safe harbor” keeps a developer from appealing to the state regarding local permits. There are multiple ways for a municipality to be in “safe harbor” — one requires raising the community’s subsidized housing inventory at a rate of 0.5% per year. If the 27-unit Powder House Lane apartments are included in the subsidized housing inventory, it would increase the town’s affordable housing stock by 1.3%. This, in turn, could potentially allow the Zoning Board to delay plans for The Sanctuary, Strategic Land Ventures’ controversial 40B development, for at least two years.
Strategic Land Ventures is seeking a comprehensive permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals under Chapter 40B to build The Sanctuary’s 136 rental units north of Exit 50 on Route 128.
The Zoning Board of Appeals hosted its first public hearing regarding The Sanctuary virtually on Tuesday. At the start, the board members voted to ask the state Department of Housing & Community Development (DHCD) to exempt the Powder House Lane apartments from the Chapter 40B guideline that a development need to have tenants chosen through a lottery system in order to be included in the subsidized housing inventory. If granted, the exemption means Powder House Lane would not have to evict its tenants and select new ones through a lottery to be included in the inventory.
Board Chairwoman Sarah Mellish indicated the landlord had no desire to evict anyone but would be willing to fill new vacancies through a lottery system.
“In October, the Board of Selectmen sent a letter to DHCD asking them to reconsider their guidelines to include deed restricted units currently leased (by) income eligible tenants to be placed on the (subsidized housing inventory),” Mellish continued. “If DHCD changes the guideline, we would be able to comply with the goals with our improved housing production plan to be eligible to request the safe harbor.”
While the town waits for the DHCD’s decision, the Zoning Board of Appeals stated it will continue to hold public hearings regarding Strategic Land Ventures’ project.
“We don’t want to waste time,” said board member Brian Sollosy. “I don’t think we’ll lose anything. ...I t’s our time, it’s our money and I think its necessary to address all the issues and avail ourselves to all the options we have (while) at the same time continuing the process as if it would be denied. ...”
Originally, the Zoning Board of Appeals planned on laying down the particulars regarding a peer review of SLV’s application. However, at around 10 p.m., during a nor’easter, many board members lost power and were booted from the virtual meeting. The peer review discussion has since been postponed to Nov. 17.
