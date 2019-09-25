Manchester to spray for mosquitoes tonight

MANCHESTER — A town-wide spraying to kill mosquitoes will be carried out tonight by the Northeast Mosquito Control District, the town Board of Health has announced.
In addition, all outdoor activities are to cease by 6 p.m. until further notice, the board said. Mosquitoes are most active during the twilight time thus the risk of being bitten is higher.
Spraying is scheduled to begin at 6:45 tonight and will last about two hours, the board said. Northeast Mosquito Control District is the same organization that has, when necessary, conducted mosquito spraying for years in the area.
The spray targets mosquitoes in particular, degrades within 30 minutes and leaves no harmful residue, the board said, adding the spray will reach approximately 150 feet on each side of the road.
Residents are encouraged to stay indoors while the truck is spraying their street. Those with homes close to roads are encouraged to shut street-facing windows while spraying occurs and may reopen windows 30 minutes after the truck passes. Residents with an organic garden may want to cover the plants. If not, simply wash vegetables before eating.
Last week the board was informed of a Manchester resident who was infected with Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). Confirmation of where the resident was when bitten was not possible. Testing for the virus last week was negative but continues, the board said.
The weather forecast calls for warm weather for weeks to come, meaning mosquito activity and breeding will continue to be high and the opportunity to spray — night temperatures need to be above 55 — is available. For these reasons, the Board of Health said it decided to spray to be as pro-active as possible to combat the threat of the EEE virus taking hold in town.
Residents are encouraged to cover up and use mosquito repellent anytime they are outdoors. The board also asks that residents remove sources of standing water around the home.
More detailed information is available at www.nemassmosquito.org and www.mass.gov/dph/mosquito.
