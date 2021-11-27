The Manchester Board of Health voted to let the local indoor mask mandate expire on Dec. 2 at businesses and public buildings.
The cancellation of the mandate will be confirmed at the Board of Health meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 8:30 a.m. after evaluating public health data at that time.
On Wednesday, there were 12 active cases of COVID-19, down from 13 the week of Nov. 18. Manchester's total case count since the being of the pandemic stands at 315.
Leaf collection
Curbside leaf collection in Manchester will take place the week of Monday, Nov. 29, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents should have leaves curbside by Monday morning in paper bags. Cover leaf bags with a tarp if raining. Contact Public Works with questions.
Trash, recycling and compost pickup will be Monday, Nov. 29, and Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The Transfer Station will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 25, and Saturday, Jan. 1, due to the holidays.