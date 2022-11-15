MANCHESTER — Despite a warrant with a number of complicated and controversial zoning articles, there will not be a need for a second night of Town Meeting after all.
On Monday evening, Manchester Fall Special Town Meeting approved a citizens petition calling for the town to petition the state Legislature for special legislation to allow for the recall of elected officials.
Article 3, a citizen's petition, called for the state Legislature to create a special act to allow the town to recall elected officials, which a majority of selectmen did not recommend.
Ronald Skates said he brought the petition after selectmen voted 4-1 in June to regionalize the town’s public safety dispatch operations depsite a majority of residents voting against the move in a non-binding ballot question.
“I think the majority should rule,” said Skates. “I’m concerned the same disregard could happen in the future.” Other North Shore communities, such as Wenham, Ipswich and Salem have recall provisions, he said.
Former Selectman Eli Bowling amended the motion, to include a number of conditions such as malfeasance, lack of fitness for office, neglect of duty, violation of an oath or being unable to serve as reasons for a recall.
“No matter what, a recall is destructive … Thus the barrier should be high,” Bowling said. Bowling’s amendment increased the threshold to initiate a recall petition and called for the petition to be signed by 20% of the town’s registered voters, up from Skate’s 10%. The motion was 431-122 with 14 abstentions.
The meeting then approved five zoning bylaw changes before it voted to dissolve, effectively tabling the rest of the articles.
Planning Board member Christina Delisio gave a minority report on Article 4 noting, that after all the work that had been done, why there were last-minute changes to the document. She wanted to press the pause button.
Planning Board member Sarah Creighton said there have been 100 meetings over four years concerning the zoning amendments.
“This is not something that was rushed,” Creighton said.
Some residents thought otherwise. Some said they did not understand the changes. Resident Tim Gates said he felt the amendments were full of contradictions.
Article 5 was then approved. This article moved the review of curb cuts to the Department of Public Works from the Planning Board; while both junk car and stormwater management regulations were also moved to the General Bylaws. Only a majority vote was needed for these to pass.
Planning Board member Mary Foley motioned to take the rules on stormwater and junk cars separately from the driveway issue.
At about this time, resident Jonathan Keefe asked to adjourn the meeting until voters could get a clearer picture of the zoning changes. Town Moderator Alan Wilson pressed on and the the junk cars and stormwater management provisions was approved 346-121 with 24 abstentions. The vote on driveway entrances was narrowly approved 228-226 with 13 abstentions.
After more than three hours, residents said they needed more clarity on the zoning changes and clamored to adjourn before going any further.
The meeting at Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School drew 551 voters who were seated in a packed auditorium and in the cafeteria, in part due to COVID-19 health protocols to allow for those who wanted to social distanced without masks in the cafeteria.
Town voters were still in line checking in well after the meeting's 6:30 p.m. start time, and so the meeting started 30 minutes late. Hiccups in the electronic system for voting with handheld devices had some votes tallied by a show of hands, while at other times the system was used to count votes both in the auditorium and the cafeteria separately, and then added together.
Voters who checked in were greeted with a thick booklet containing the warrant and zoning article motions, plus sheets with revised motions and a copy of the revised zoning map.
And it was this volume of information that had the meeting wary of continuing as adjourned without considering articles 9 through 16.
On a motion by Planning Board Chair Ronald Mastrogiacomo, the meeting voted to pass over articles related to zoning administration and procedures, changes on non-conforming uses, the regulation of adult entertainment establishments, changes to residential conservation cluster zoning, senior housing and an update to regulations on in-law apartments.
Here is a rundown of the actions taken on articles Monday night.
1: $130,000 taken from free cash as a supplemental appropriation for legal expenses related to permitting for the proposed 40B project on Upper School Street. APPROVED, 481-45 with 9 abstentions.
2: A $450,000 appropriation from the Fire Engine Apparatus Fund to be used for an ambulance re-build or the purchase of a new ambulance. APPROVED, 486-69 with 10 abstentions.
3: To petition the state Legislature to create a special act to allow the town to recall elected officials. AMENDED, and APPROVED
4: Replace existing Sections 1-4 on zoning with updated Sections 1-4. APPROVED
5: Move the review of curb cuts to the Department of Public Works from the Planning Board; while alos moving both junk car and stormwater management regulations to the General Bylaws. APPROVED.
6: Remove previous sections from the Zoning Bylaws. APPROVED, 333-105 with 6 abstentions.
7: Renumber Sections 6.1, Nonconforming uses, and 7.0, Administration, to Sections 7.0 and 12, respectively. APPROVED, 387-35 with 9 abstentions.
8: Replace Section 6 of the zoning bylaw: These changes include consolidated and improved performance-based design standards for special permit and site plan review. APPROVED, 336-81 with 11 abstentions.
9 to 16: Various zoning related amendments. TABLED.