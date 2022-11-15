Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 39F. E winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.