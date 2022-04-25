MANCHESTER — Annual Town Meeting will convene Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
The meeting will be held in two sessions in order to minimize the chance of COVID-19 spreading. This, the first, will focus mainly on house-keeping items. A longer Special Town Meeting is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, at 1 p.m., also at Memorial Elementary, hopefully when COVID-19 transmission rates are lower than they are currently.
The town’s share of the Manchester Essex Regional School District budget will be on Monday’s warrant. Manchester is expected to pay $15,909,698 of the proposed $24,987,369 budget. To cover a $1.1 million funding gap this fiscal year, the district has cut $460,000 in program and service cuts. The district plans to pitch a Proposition 2 1/2 override at next year’s Town Meeting for more funding.
Town Meeting will also decide whether to include laboratories in the proposed Limited Commercial District area north of Route 128, instate a 3% local excise tax on short-term room rentals, and change the town’s bylaws to include gender-neutral town titles.
Here is the summarized list of articles:
1: Accept the Annual Town Report.
2: Approve no change to the 12-month fiscal year salary and compensation for the town moderator and selectmen.
3: Pay $223,380 for the town’s share of the Essex Tech budget.
4: Pay any town debts.
5: Approve the town’s $3,356,425 capital budget.
6: Pay the town’s share of the Manchester Essex Regional School District budget.
7: Use $1,189,500 in Community Preservation Act funds to pay for 11 projects.
8: Transfer $278,173 to the town’s Other Post Employment Benefits Trust Fund.
9: Set the Recreation Department’s spending limit at $350,000.
10: Change the town’s Zoning Bylaws to allow laboratories and increase building height in the Limited Commercial District.
11: Impose a 3% local excise tax on short-term rentals.
12: Use gender-neutral language for town titles.
13: Use any available free cash to reduce tax rates.
