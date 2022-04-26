MANCHESTER — Annual Town Meeting convened Monday after the Times’ press deadline.
The meeting was to focus on a 13-item warrant, mainly house-keeping items, including consideration of the town’s $15,909,698 share of Manchester Essex Regional School District’s proposed $24,987,369 budget.
Town Meeting was also to decide whether to include laboratories in the proposed Limited Commercial District area north of Route 128, instate a 3% local excise tax on short-term room rentals, and change the town’s bylaws to include gender-neutral town titles.
Results of the meeting votes can be found at gloucestertimes.com, and will be printed in Wednesday’s print edition of the Times.
