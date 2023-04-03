MANCHESTER — Town Meeting will consider a 20-article warrant, including the town’s $40 million operating budget, on Monday evening.
Annual Town Meeting on April will start at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
Here is a condensed version of the warrant’s articles:
1. Receive and file town reports.
2. Fix the salaries and compensation for the town moderator and Select Board members.
3. Pay $245,081 as the town’s share of the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District.
4. Pay town debts.
5. Finance road and building projects, as well as work on the town’s Harbor Management Plan.
6. Pay the town’s assessment for the Manchester Essex Regional School District.
7. Approve Manchester Essex Regional School District’s plan to take a loan to renovate, repair and improve the schools’ outdoor athletic fields.
8. Approve $436,600 for Community Preservation Committee expenses and projects.
9. Deposit $289,300 in the Town’s Other Post Employment Benefits Trust Fund.
10. Amend town bylaws to create a revolving fund to cover costs associated with operating emergency dispensing sites and clinics and set a spending limit of $50,000 for fiscal 2024.
11. Set a spending limit of $375,000 for Manchester recreation programs in fiscal 2024.
12. Allow town offices to close on Saturdays.
13. Raise parking fines from $25 to $50.
14. Require any residential building with more than four units to have sprinklers.
15. Allow the Select Board to research, develop and enter into a contract for aggregate electric services.
16. Levy special assessments to pay for the laying of water pipes.
17. Amend the zoning bylaws, by adding a new “Section 8.6 Adult Entertainment.”
18. Modify town bylaws regarding accessory dwellings in single residences.
19. Add new section to the bylaws governing senior housing and facilities offering nursing care.
20. Reduce the tax rate.
The full Town Meeting warrant can be found at www.manchester.ma.us.
