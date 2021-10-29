MANCHESTER — Approximately 10% of Manchester remains without power, according to town officials.
Critical infrastructure such as water treatment facility, schools and elderly housing are now restored, they said.
National Grid reports that crews are clearing the remaining two roads — Jersey Lane/Forrester Street and Magnolia Avenue — that are blocked. Police said they expect Magnolia Avenue to open by Friday night.
Complete power is estimated to be restored later Friday.
Warming stations remain open at these locations:
Police Station, 10 Central St., 24 hours a day.
Town Hall, Room 7, 10 Central St., is currently open 24 hours a day. Residents are reminded to check-in at the police station lobby if using Town Hall after hours.
Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., on Friday until 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday between 1 and 4 p.m.