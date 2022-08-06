MANCHESTER — A water main near the train tracks on Summer Street that broke Friday night was repaired by early Saturday.
Residents east of the train tracks lost water service until Public Works crews made the repairs.
Summer Street was blocked to through traffic and drivers were urged to seek alternate routes while the work was being done.
Crews were able to resolve the water main issue around 2:30 a.m.. Summer Street (Route 127) was reopened to through traffic.
Water is back on for residents in east Manchester. However, if residents experience brown or cloudy water, the town says please run a cold tap until it runs clear.