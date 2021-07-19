MANCHESTER — Water service on streets near the intersection of Summer Street and Magnolia Avenue has been restored.
The water is flowing again after a main break at the intersection of Summer Street and Magnolia Avenue was repaired, town officials said shortly after 5 p.m.
Besides Summer and Magnolia, customers on Ocean, Overledge, Big Rock and University were affected.
If water coming from the tap is discolored, customers are advised to let the water run until it is clear.
Service was disrupted from about 10:40 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the repairs were made.
The Department of Public Works may be contacted with questions.