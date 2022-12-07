MANCHESTER — The feds are coming to the rescue.
At least, federal officials have announced a grant amounting to $4.5 million that has been awarded to Manchester-by-the-Sea to fight flooding at Sawmill Brook next to the Central Street Bridge.
The work is aimed at replacing the existing culvert on Central Street, according to Manchester Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency this week announced the $4,484,673 “Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC)” grant to pay for part of the cost of replacing and upgrading the existing Central Street bridge.
“It’s to enlarge the culvert so that Sawmill Brook will drain better and not be prone to flooding,” said Federspiel. “It needs to be rebuilt because of its very weak condition.”
The current culvert’s 4-foot flood gate is too small to allow excess storm water to drain to the ocean. With no place else to go, water overflows the channel and floods downtown between Elm and School streets. In 2006, the flooding was so bad that residents were seen taking boats down the street. Several homes were damaged when the stream flooded that year.
The grant will help pay for the removal of the obsolete tide gate to further increase “hydraulic capacity” and promote the passage of fish moving through the area.
The project will include upgrading the culvert and installing a flexible retaining wall and “living shoreline” to stabilize stream banks along Sawmill Brook. The work will also address restoration of a wetland area to “restore habitat and improve ecological resiliency ...,” according to FEMA’s grant announcement.
The grant amounts to approximately 75% of the expected $5,979,564 million price tag for the project, which will be funded through the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).
“FEMA is extremely pleased to assist Manchester-by-the-Sea in their efforts to build more resilient infrastructure,” said Lori Ehrlich, FEMA’s Region 1 regional administrator. She said studies have shown that every dollar spent on mitigation saves more in future disaster losses.
“Grants like this one are smart investments that pay off in the long run and help keep our communities safe,” she said.
Ehrlich added FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grants programs are an important source of funding for states and communities seeking long-term solutions that reduce the impact of disasters in the future.
Project costs may hit $8 million
Federspiel estimated the total value of the project may add up to $8 million.
“They’ll be working on the upstream portion,” said Federspiel, who predicted construction may begin by the fall 2024.
In the meantime, public meetings may be held in Manchester to address the impact the project will have on area traffic.
Federspiel said those meetings will take the pulse of residents regarding options for possible alternative routes during construction.
“When it’s completed, it will provide an up-to-date crossing of the brook and prevent flooding,” said Federspiel. “Selectmen will hold public forums to get input to provide options for the work.”
Federspiel said the project hits home for many in town.
“They care about this project,” he said. “People still remember that flooding from 2006. Central Street is a main street in town. It’s an important project for the town, for sure.”
Federspiel added there may be additional grant money for the project that may be provided by FEMA.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or shagan@northofboston.com.