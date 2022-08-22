MANCHESTER — The Manchester Zoning Board of Appeals has voted unanimously to deny Strategic Land Ventures a comprehensive permit for the planned 40B affordable housing project on Shingle Hill.
“The ZBA made the determination that there were no conditions that could be imposed to adequately protect the safety of the residents with the single access road, steep grade and retaining walls and to protect the environment in this environmentally sensitive area,” reads a notice posted on the town’s dedicated website to the 40B project.
At the second post-public hearing deliberation on Tuesday, members discussed their proposed edits to their written decision.
“After the edits we discussed Tuesday night are completed, we will file the Decision with the Town Clerk on August 30, 2022 and will post the final Decision to the Town website,” the notice continues. “The 20-day appeal period will expire on September 19, 2022 and we expect (SLV co-founder Geoff Engler) will file an appeal with the Housing Appeals Committee by that date. The Town will need to present its case to the HAC supporting the denial and why local needs outweigh the need for regional affordable housing.”
Since October 2020, SLV has been seeking support from the town for its proposed 137-unit complex without any luck. Discussions with the Board of Selectmen to implement a “friendly 40B” scenario, which allows the town to consult on the project, disintegrated back in April 2021 after selectmen refused to allow SLV to sidestep a potential rejection from the ZBA based on the size of the then-157-unit project. SLV eventually downsized the project during the comprehensive permit process, during which it sought 13 waivers from the town’s wetland protections. This caught the ire of the Conservation Commission, which stated the developer “clearly recognizes that its project threatens wetland resources and the values of clean water, storm control, wildlife and plant habitat.”
In addition to town boards and commissions, the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust and the community-led Citizens Initiative for Manchester Affordable Housing have also expressed their displeasure with the project. MECT went so far as to hire its own third-party wetland scientists to contest SLV’s environmental studies on the site. Even Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, of Gloucester, and then-Rep. Brad Hill, R-Ipswich, wrote letters to MassHousing voicing their concerns.
Members of the ZBA have previously stated they have yet to receive one letter from the community in support for the project.
So far, they’ve received hundreds of letters seeking the ZBA to reject the comprehensive permit.
Under Chapter 40B, developers are allowed to receive permits for affordable housing projects through the state, not local government, in communities where less than 10% of the total housing stock is affordable. Less than 5% of housing in Manchester meets the state’s criteria for affordable housing.
Engler could not be reached for comment.
