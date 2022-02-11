MANCHESTER — The town Zoning Board of Appeals dug deep into how the proposed 136-unit Shingle Hill complex may impact traffic and public safety during the latest project hearing this week.
Town Counsel George Pucci described Wednesday’s nearly three-hour meeting as the first of many planned comprehensive overviews. The next hearing, scheduled for March 9, will discuss the project’s engineering requirements and environmental impacts.
The Zoning Board must decide if it wishes to grant developer Strategic Land Ventures a comprehensive permit by May, according to the state’s deadline. However, board members discussed briefly on Wednesday their plan to ask for an extension to further review the project.
One of the biggest issues the Zoning Board had with Strategic Land Ventures’ proposal was access. For an affordable housing complex with 136 units, there is no easy way to get downtown or to the MBTA train station without a car.
Per the town’s “complete streets” policy, sidewalks are to be extended to any new development built in town. This means the sidewalk which ends at the Route 128 southbound off ramp on Summer Street will need to connect to the Shingle Hill project.
In July, the Massachusetts Architectural Advisory Board ruled Strategic Land Ventures has an obligation to “provide an accessible route to the public way.”
Strategic Land Ventures co-founder Geoffrey Engler said at Wednesday’s hearing that he was incapable of building the sidewalk, and if the Zoning Board required him to do it, it would essentially be rejecting the project altogether. Still, he told the board that he’ll try to draft a plan for the sidewalk within the next 30 days.
Engler could not be reached for comment on this story.
Another concern the Zoning Board had with the project was the one access road from School Street to the complex. Members worried that only one point of entry could cause issues for police or firefighters responding to an emergency.
However, fire Chief Jason Cleary said Strategic Land Ventures’s planned road is up to the state’s fire code.
“If a second is needed, the (state) code allows that provided the intersecting road meets criteria,” Cleary told the Gloucester Times. “But (Strategic Land Ventures’s road) does fit the code with width and grade. From the Fire Department’s view, we don’t see the need for another access road. Any road can be obstructed at any time — it’s happened in snow storms, ice storms, hurricane-like wind. The goal is to reduce that as much as possible and to continue that access with a property maintenance plan.”
On top of that, Engler said at Wednesday’s hearing that a second access route was not an issue of money, claiming there was no other place to legally build a road in the area.
“We haven’t determined what we’re going to do on the matter,” Zoning Board Chairwoman Sarah Mellish told the Times. “We have to look at case law and see where we stand with the fire chief’s position.”
Moving forward, the Zoning Board hopes to get more information on whether the project could congest various area intersections.
“We’re sending the list (of further questions) to the applicant and they’ll figure out how to respond with the request,” said Mellish.
Strategic Land Ventures requested several variances from the town’s traffic bylaws. One asks the town to allow only 236 on-site parking spots despite the town’s bylaws requiring at least 383 based on the project’s size. Mellish said the board will consider these variances at a much later date, once the initial fact-finding portion of the review is concluded.
