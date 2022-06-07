MANCHESTER — The Zoning Board of Appeals will discuss this week Strategic Land Venture’s long list of requested waivers from the town’s wetland protection bylaws in order to build their 40B housing development on Shingle Hill.
The latest public hearing on the 40B project is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting online or by phone, visit manchester.ma.us.
Thirteen waivers will be reviewed by ZBA members at the hearing. If granted, it will allow SLV to build within the 150-foot town-imposed buffer area around vernal pools.
Previously, SLV came to the town with 19 requests for waivers from the wetland protection bylaws.
SLV’s co-founder Geoffrey Engler says the town’s bylaws are more restrictive than the state’s Wetlands Protection Act.
Since the project was announced back in late 2020, residents and members of various town committees have spoken out against the project’s potential risks to the neighboring conservation lands and Sawmill Brook, a major source of freshwater for Manchester.
Citizens’ Initiative for Manchester Affordable Housing, a community group lobbying against the development, argues “polluted stormwater runoff” and “toxicity from blasting and construction” in the area could spell disaster for the town’s clean drinking water. The group has since hired Beals Associates, a planning, engineering and permitting firm based in Boston, to conduct their environmental peer review of SLV’s application.
On June 1, the state granted an extension to the project’s public hearing process through Thursday, July 21. The final hearing was previously scheduled for Wednesday, June 22.
At the previous 40B public hearing, ZBA members granted a handful of zoning waivers requested by SLV. These included increasing the amount of impervious material on site to build an ADA-compliant sidewalk down the property’s driveway and reducing the amount of required parking spots from 383 to 236. Others waivers dealing with stormwater management and potential sewer connections were deferred until SLV delivers more information.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.