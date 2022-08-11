Manchester Zoning Board of Appeals moving to deny 40B project

MANCHESTER — At its first post-public hearing deliberation session, the Zoning Board of Appeals began the process to deny the comprehensive permit requested by Strategic Land Ventures for its proposed 40B project on Shingle Hill.
The Zoning Board has until September to vote on the permit for the 136-unit housing complex planned north of the School Street exit from Route 128. However, the majority of members seemingly had their minds made up when deliberating last week.
“I have honestly started out thinking that this was probably going to be something that we would approve with a lot of conditions,” said member Catherine Howe. “As we’ve gotten further along in this project, I cannot see how we can put enough conditions on this to make it a safe bet for the town.”
If the Zoning Board decides to deny the permit, Strategic Land Ventures may appeal the decision to the state. If Strategic Land Ventures wins the appeal, it’ll be able to build the project without complying with any of the 12 conditions the Zoning Board proposed to include on a potential permit.
However, as Town Counsel George Pucci pointed out at the Aug. 3 deliberation session, if the Zoning Board grants the permit with conditions, Strategic Land Ventures could potentially appeal the conditions as well.
“(Strategic Land Ventures will) appeal everything,” Pucci said, “and I don’t mean this personal to the developer. I just mean generally the way this works. When the developers end up before the HAC, everything is on the table that was before the board and they’re trying the whole thing anew. Anything they agreed to during that process is off the table. Anything that you think they might have agreed to, if they’re happy with the decision, it’s also off the table.”
Zoning Board members listed a host of concerns they had with the project.
“I am worried about the environmental damage, I’m worried about public safety and worry about whether it’s fits into the town and, frankly, I’m worried about whether we trust our partner,” said Howe. “I am not sure if we put conditions on, I don’t have a level of trust that they’re going to be honored in good faith.”
Sean Zahn expressed weariness regarding the board’s dealings with Strategic Land Ventures co-founder Geoffry Engler, who advocated for the project throughout the public hearing phase.
“There’s been a few things that he said along the way,” he said. “One of them that really stuck out with me was when we’re going through the environmental (impact of the project). When they brought up irrigation he was like, ‘Well, we’ll drill a well but we’ll do that at a later time.’ He’s going to add stuff in that’s not even considered right now.”
Another stand-out issue was a second egress to the the property. Although a single driveway is allowed under state regulations, the Zoning Board believes just one entrance to the 136-unit complex is not efficient, especially during an emergency situation.
“We’re going to have a large percentage of the residents of the town living on an island,” explained James Diedrich, “essentially an island that is connected with an 1,800-foot driveway. In bad weather, that’s going to be a real major issue.”
John Binieris said he didn’t see how this project would address the town’s affordable housing needs.
“I see this a small component of workforce housing and then a larger market-rate component,” he explained, noting only 34 of units at the complex will be affordable housing. “The kids can’t walk safely to school, you need a car to do anything from this development ... We don’t need a large market-rate development that looks like a shopping mall. We we need real affordable housing that blends in with the community (and) is closer to downtown (and) public transportation.”
The Zoning Board of Appeals will discuss its proposed draft denial of Strategic Land Ventures’ 40B plan for Shingle Hill at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Information on how to join the meeting via Zoom may be found at manchester.ma.us/729/40B.
