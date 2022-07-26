MANCHESTER — The Zoning Board of Appeals will host its final public hearing regarding the 40B housing project proposed for Shingle Hill this Wednesday, July 27, at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held online and by phone via Zoom. More information on how to join or dial in may be found at manchester.ma.us/729/40B.
Public hearings have been ongoing since January. Strategic Land Ventures wants to build a 136-unit affordable housing project on Shingle Hill, off School Street, north of Exit 50 on Route 128. Members of the Zoning Board of Appeals have reviewed every aspect of the project including water and sewer requirements, engineering, architecture, and potential impacts to the local environment and traffic patterns.
Strategic Land Ventures has sought 13 waivers from the town’s wetland protection bylaws. The Zoning Board has yet to grant said waivers.
Once the hearing period closes, the Zoning Board of Appeals will have 40 days to decide if it wishes to grant Strategic Land Ventures a comprehensive permit to get the project started.
It is unclear if the Zoning Board will vote on the environmental waivers at Tuesday’s hearing or at another meeting prior to the comprehensive permit vote. At the last hearing, the Zoning Board and its environmental peer reviewer, Beals+Thomas, had requested more information from Strategic Land Ventures regarding its wetland protection practices.
The Manchester Essex Conservation Trust has routinely protested the 40B project due to the danger the trust says it poses to Shingle Hill’s environmental habitat. Multiple wetland specialists hired by the trust have stated Strategic Land Ventures’ studies on vernal pools were insufficient in gauging the project’s long-term effects on the area.
According to state law, the 40B public hearing period was supposed to end last month. Due to the number of reports the Zoning Board of Appeals needed to review, the state granted it an additional month for more deliberation.
