MANCHESTER — The town Zoning Board of Appeals will meet with Strategic Land Ventures developer Geoff Engler for the first time since MassHousing banned him from applying for any further affordable housing projects.
The latest public hearing on the proposed 40B affordable housing project at Shingle Hill — — which has been controversial on its own — is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. Information on how to join the virtual meeting online or over the phone via Zoom is available at manchester.ma.us.
The developer proposes The Sanctuary, 136 affordable housing units, at Shingle Hill off of School Street near Route 128.
Last month, Engler was barred from applying for future Chapter 40B projects through MassHousing. The agency claimed Engler tried to hide the fact that he was working with Wellesley developer Dean Behrend on a 40B project in his town. MassHousing had previously banned Behrend from its 40B application process.
MassHousing ordered Engler to submit an affidavit stating he was honest on the 44 other applications he sent to the agency over the years. MassHousing confirmed said earlier this month that Engler had complied.
Wednesday’s hearing will cover a peer review of the traffic study Strategic Land Ventures included with its application. It will also be the first time the Zoning Board of Appeals discusses “(SLV’s) application itself” as a whole, board Chairwoman Sarah Mellish previously told the Times.
