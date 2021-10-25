MANCHESTER — Strategic Land Ventures is once again seeking town approval for its proposed apartment complex on Shingle Hill.
SLV will seek a comprehensive permit from the Manchester Zoning Board of Appeals under Chapter 40B to build The Sanctuary north of Exit 50 on Route 128. A hearing is set for this week.
“It’ll be the first of many public hearings,” said SLV’s co-founder Geoffrey Engler. “We’re excited and optimistic that we can have a constructive and collaborative process with the Zoning Board of Appeals. We look forward to engaging with it in the public forum process.”
The virtual meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. Information on how to join the meeting online or by phone via Zoom is available at www.manchester.ma.us.
Chapter 40B incentivizes housing developers to build in communities with less than 10% of housing deemed affordable by state and federal guidelines. These projects can bypass local bylaws and zoning, in many cases, as long as at least 25% of the units will meet the affordable guidelines — priced at 80% of the area median income. Developers also have access to public financing and tax credits.
According to the 2010 census, the town has 2,280 housing units. Only 115 units in Manchester, or 5%, are affordable.
SLV originally planned to have 157 rental apartments at The Sanctuary, qualifying it as a “large project” under Chapter 40B. Such projects contain more than 6% of a town’s full housing stock, which would be 136.8 units for Manchester. Municipalities may claim “safe harbor” over large projects, meaning SLV would not be able to appeal to the state Housing Appeals Committee if the ZBA rejected the project.
So in April, SLV submitted a project eligibility application to MassHousing for a “conventional” 40B project that was trimmed down to 136 rental units, just below that “large project” designation. MassHousing issued a letter to proceed last month, allowing SLV to continue with the permitting process on a local level.
While only 25% of the units will be priced under the state’s affordable housing guidelines, Town Administrator Greg Federspiel confirmed that the town will be able to count all 136 apartments against Manchester’s affordable housing inventory, because they are rental units. If built, The Sanctuary would put the town’s affordable housing percentage at 10%.
In September, the town released SLV’s ZBA application to the public. Part of the application seeks an exemption from eight wetlands protection bylaws as the developer claims they are more stringent than the state’s Wetlands Protection Act. SLV in February requested selectmen to exempt them from 19 wetland bylaws.
“It’s not unusual,” said Engler. “Towns have a lot stronger local bylaws (regarding wetlands). That’s why 40B was enacted as these rules prevent multifamily housing from being constructed.”
SLV is also seeking to have the ZBA prohibit the Conservation Commission from rejecting the project. According to town bylaws, the Conservation Commission may “issue or deny a permit for the activities requested” if it determines the project will have an “adverse effect, immediate or cumulative, upon a Resource Area ...”
“This section (of the town’s bylaw) requires additional burden and a higher standard beyond what is required in the Wetlands Protection Act,” SLV says. “For example, an Alternative Analysis is required ... under the local bylaw and not required under the WPA.”
The Conservation Commission previously voiced its opposition to the project. In response to SLV’s multiple waiver requests back in February, the commission wrote to selectmen claiming “the developer clearly recognizes that its project threatens wetland resources and the values of clean water, storm control, wildlife and plant habitat, and others.
“Through these waivers, the developer is trying to raise the odds it can succeed despite these threats,” the letter continued.
The application also seeks exemption from 14 town zoning bylaws. The town caps structures at 2½ stories — The Sanctuary is planned to have three. Based on its size, the town requires the complex to have 383 parking spaces; SLV said it only has room for 236.
SLV also seeks an exemption from various site plan reviews and special permitting required by the Planning Board.
