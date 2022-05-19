An electrical fire in a manhole on Warren Street and Dale Avenue on Thursday morning triggered an explosion that knocked out power to nearby City Hall, Sawyer Free Library and several surrounding buildings, fire Chief Eric Smith said.
There were no injuries.
“An electrical fire underground in the utility conduit has been put out. City Hall will be closed for the rest of the day because the power for the area has been cut. Please check back for updates,” the city posted to its webpage around noon.
“The mayor is grateful for the quick response from our Police Department, Fire Department, and National Grid. We are glad no one was hurt. City Hall is closed for the remainder of the day. Online services are still available, and city staff will be working remotely," said Pam Tobey, director of communications & constituent services, in an email.
Information from National Grid posted on the city’s website lists the time of the power outage age 11:12 a.m. on Pleasant, Middle and Main streets, and Dale Avenue. National Grid and Gloucester Fire Department crews were on scene shortly after the incident occurred.
National Grid’s post states it was “assessing conditions” as to the duration of the outage. It said 33 customers were impacted.
Smith said it appeared the wiring in the underground utility in the chase caught fire and caused an explosion which in turn caused the manhole cover to pop off and land a couple of feet away. Flames could be seen coming from the manhole, Smith said.
National Grid cut the power at transformer, which put out the fire, Smith said. The way to put out an electrical fire is to cut the power, Smith said.
Both City Hall and the library were evacuated.
Such incidents in underground utilities are infrequent but do happen on occasion, Smith said.
“We actually heard it and felt it from the station,” said Smith of the explosion, as Central Station is about a block away from City Hall on School Street.
The Sawyer Free Library had its power restored about 12:30 p.m. and was open Thursday afternoon, according to an employee who answered the phone at the main service desk.