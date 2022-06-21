ESSEX — After nearly eight months of study, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council has published a 63-page report detailing its recommendations on ways to improve the town’s zoning.
The study used data based on community-led focus groups, two virtual forums, numerous online surveys and interviews with town government officials such as Town Planner Dana Menon, Building Inspector Bill Sanborn and Selectman John Guerin.
“Feedback received ... expressed how the lack of zoning controls has resulted in incompatible abutting uses, degradation of scenic landscapes, and pressure on natural resources,” the report reads. “Most residents engaged in this project strongly support the establishment of new zoning districts, in addition to the Downtown, Southern Conomo Point, and Central Conomo Point districts.”
MPAC recommends the town implement three new districts. The first is a Residential/Agricultural District similar to the one that was previously proposed for the north of town in 2008. The district would allow accessory dwelling units and structures such as barns and garages, home businesses, and “appropriate neighborhood commercial uses.” The town could either allow all agricultural uses in the area as defined by the Massachusetts General Bylaw or choose to limit some practices depending on town needs.
A Neighborhood Business District would allow for small-scale businesses that don’t attract high volumes of traffic and noise to sit side-by-side with residential homes. Businesses in the district would “ideally” be required to have a low environmental impact as well, MAPC recommends.
An Office/Light Industrial District could potentially help the town grow economically. Based on the feedback it received, MAPC found residents wanted the district to focus on “smaller, locally owned businesses rather than ‘big box’ stores or fast-food chain restaurants.” While zoning laws can’t outright ban fast-food chains, MPAC notes, regulations on drive-through windows could potentially keep them away.
Existing buildings that may not fit potential new zoning requirements would be allowed to stand as nonconforming structures.
MPAC also threw in some recommendations to increase housing in Essex. These include removing barriers related to accessory dwelling units, updating requirements for two-family and multi-family homes, adopting an inclusionary zoning bylaw to encourage affordable housing projects in certain areas, and tightening up the town’s Open Space Residential Development bylaws.
The study held off on providing any recommendations for the state’s controversial new MBTA housing requirements. Essex and other “MBTA-adjacent communities” across the state will be tasked with implementing a 50-acre zoned district for multi-family housing by right. State officials are expected to release a finalized set of guidelines for the requirement sometime this summer.
“As this information is available and the state guidelines are finalized, MAPC will help Essex further assess compliance with Section 3A and what potential amendments are required to ensure compliance,” MAPC’s report reads.
The town is waiting on grant funding to further implement MAPC’s recommendations, such as preparing the new bylaws for a Town Meeting vote. The town hopes to present an updated zoning bylaw to Fall Town Meeting in 2023.
The full MAPC report on Essex zoning is available at mapc.org/resource-library/essex-zoning-bylaw.
