ESSEX — The results of a public survey regarding potential zoning changes in town will be reviewed during a public meeting this Wednesday.
Those who participated in the online survey sounded off on their hopes and goals for possible zoning changes in Essex.
Essex currently has no traditional zoning requirements in place. Since this past November, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council has been studying the town’s bylaws to see if any amendments or additions could benefit the community at large.
In addition to the survey, some Essex selectmen will discuss draft state compliance guidelines for potential zoning amendments related to multi-family districts under Section 3A of the State Zoning Act.
Registration for the virtual meeting is available at www.mapc.org/resource-library/essex-zoning-bylaw.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.