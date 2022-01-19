Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Wednesday night,, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming W 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of rain.
Thursday, northwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain likely with a chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night and Friday, north winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday and Saturday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming N 10 to 15 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming W. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.