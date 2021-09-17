Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, east winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday through Monday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.