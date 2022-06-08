Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Wednesday evening.
Wednesday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog.
Thursday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely.
Sunday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of showers.
Sunday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.