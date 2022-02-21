Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday night, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday , southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Snow with rain likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet. Chance of snow.