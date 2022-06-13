Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.