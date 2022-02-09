Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Wednesday until 1 p.m.
Wednesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night through Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday through Sunday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of snow.