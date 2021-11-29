Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Tuesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Tuesday night, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night through Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of showers.