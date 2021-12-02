Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect from Thursday at 4 p.m. to Friday at 7 p.m.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming west 25 to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday, west winds 25 to 30 knots, becoming northwest 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers likely.
Monday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of showers.