Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Monday night, southeast winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, southeast winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night Through Wed Night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday, southeast winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday and Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.