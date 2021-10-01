Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, west winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday through Tuesday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.