Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming northwest 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Snow and rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain likely.
Monday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of snow.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of snow.
Tuesday night, northwest 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of snow.