Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Wednesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Thursday night and Friday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain.

Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.

