Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.