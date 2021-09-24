Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Saturday at 8 a.m. Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, south winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely.
Sunday, west winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday night and Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, southwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.