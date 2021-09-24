Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.