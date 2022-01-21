Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Friday until 7 p.m.
Friday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday and Monday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of rain and snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.