Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds around 5 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday, north winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday through Sunday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday night, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.