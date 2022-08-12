Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northeast 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.