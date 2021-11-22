Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Monday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Tuesday night through Wednesday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of rain.