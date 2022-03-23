Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Thursday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Areas of fog. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Areas of fog. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of snow and rain showers.