Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Friday until 2 p.m.
Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, north winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday through Tuesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, northeast winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.