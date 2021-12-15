Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, north winds around 5 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of rain.
Thursday night and Friday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday, northeast winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain.
Saturday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain likely.
Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet.