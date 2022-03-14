Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday through Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.