Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory until 10 a.m. Monday.
Monday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming northwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming W in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday night, northwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Wednesday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Wednesday night, southeast winds around 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.