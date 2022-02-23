Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, northest winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming E 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Snow with a chance of rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet. A chance of snow.
Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night through Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.