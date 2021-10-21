Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect from Thursday at 5 p.m. to Friday at 8 a.m.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night through Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.