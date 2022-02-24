Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, northeast winds around 5 knots, becoming east 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Snow likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Snow and rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday, west winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.