Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Wednesday morning.
Wednesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of rain.
Thursday night, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Rain likely.
Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. A chance of rain.
Friday night and Saturday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.